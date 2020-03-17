Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $2.51 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Align Technology by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 67,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $161.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.42.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

