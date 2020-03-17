Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $2.45 Million in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,112,000 after purchasing an additional 82,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Progressive by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,942,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,917,000 after purchasing an additional 749,119 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,002 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,693,000 after buying an additional 1,134,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,796,000 after buying an additional 63,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

PGR opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.07. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

