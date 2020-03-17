Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys Shares of 37,701 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

