Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Shares in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,054 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.06% of Emcor Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.01. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

