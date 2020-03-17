Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Crane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,844,000 after purchasing an additional 251,843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 68,111 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

NYSE:CR opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

