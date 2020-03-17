Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 83,941 Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,402,000 after purchasing an additional 195,594 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,758,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,404,000 after purchasing an additional 107,552 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,665,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,728 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,184 shares of company stock worth $9,462,512. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

