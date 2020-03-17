Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 280,184 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 280,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 250.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

