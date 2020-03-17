Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 167,463 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 167,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 116,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE:TGNA opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $18.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.