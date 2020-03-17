Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 10,492 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3,053.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 311,832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 289,346 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 330,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,765,000 after purchasing an additional 286,385 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.36.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $188.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

