Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,461 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,744,000 after buying an additional 34,964 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $171.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.98 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.27.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

