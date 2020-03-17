BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BANF opened at $34.50 on Friday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.91.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William O. Johnstone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $575,552 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

