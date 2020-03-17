Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $46,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at $241,257.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,465 shares of company stock worth $69,689.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.