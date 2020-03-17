Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

