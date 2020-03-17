Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Receives $3.26 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $3.75 to $3.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eight Capital cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,427,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 1,215,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 745,543 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 580,646 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACB opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $809.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.10.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

