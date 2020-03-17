AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.88.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.38.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $958,217.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,514 shares of company stock worth $10,478,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $192,799,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,626,000 after buying an additional 574,205 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after buying an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 860,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,916,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 651,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

