Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.63% of Ardagh Group worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARD. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,053,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

ARD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

ARD stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Ardagh Group SA has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $225.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Ardagh Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

