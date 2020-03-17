ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AETUF. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ARC Resources to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ARC Resources to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of ARC Resources to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $838.12 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $199.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.54%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

