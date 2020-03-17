ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Rating Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AETUF. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ARC Resources to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ARC Resources to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.12 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.17.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $199.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.0377 dividend. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

