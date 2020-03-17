Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Applied Materials has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

