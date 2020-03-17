Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.40.

AIT opened at $40.88 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,484,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $23,950,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 286,080 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $11,363,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

