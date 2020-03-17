Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Read More: Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.