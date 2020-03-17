Analyzing Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Las Vegas Sands and Wyndham Destinations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 1 9 6 0 2.31 Wyndham Destinations 0 2 3 0 2.60

Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus target price of $67.55, indicating a potential upside of 67.23%. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus target price of $58.80, indicating a potential upside of 133.33%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than Las Vegas Sands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Wyndham Destinations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands 19.64% 38.61% 11.11% Wyndham Destinations 12.52% -92.76% 6.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Wyndham Destinations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $13.74 billion 2.25 $2.70 billion $3.26 12.39 Wyndham Destinations $4.04 billion 0.54 $507.00 million $5.62 4.48

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Wyndham Destinations. Wyndham Destinations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Las Vegas Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Las Vegas Sands pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Las Vegas Sands pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wyndham Destinations pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Las Vegas Sands has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Las Vegas Sands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Wyndham Destinations on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

