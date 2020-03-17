Analyzing Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) & Its Competitors

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Twin River Worldwide and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 625 2277 2851 111 2.42

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.65%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 93.35%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 50.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 19.06% 6.35% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.52% -25.42% 3.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $55.13 million 6.89 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $291.06 million 17.13

Twin River Worldwide’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

