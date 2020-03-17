Analyzing Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK)

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) and Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank and Idaho Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank 35.83% 15.81% 0.83% Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Swedbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swedbank and Idaho Independent Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank $5.86 billion 2.13 $2.08 billion N/A N/A Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A $10.06 million N/A N/A

Swedbank has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Independent Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Swedbank and Idaho Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank 1 3 0 0 1.75 Idaho Independent Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Swedbank has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Independent Bank has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Swedbank beats Idaho Independent Bank on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investments and trading services, including equity, currency, fixed income, and equity trading services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides private banking products and services, such as saving accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgage finance, and investment advice, as well as trades in derivatives; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 186 branches in Sweden, 33 branches in Estonia, 33 in Latvia, and 59 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

Idaho Independent Bank Company Profile

Idaho Independent Bank, a state-chartered bank, provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Idaho. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as credit and debit cards; and loans comprising home mortgage loans, construction loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, personal lines of credit, business term loans, operating lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, secured personal loans, commercial real estate loans, and small business loans, as well as agricultural equipment loans, farm acquisition loans, and government guaranteed loans. It also provides cash management services, including express deposit, wire transfers, automated clearing house, sweep accounts, imaging, positive pay, and other payment services, as well as merchant services. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill pay, overdraft opt-in/out, e-statements, cashier's check, safe deposit box, and mobile banking services. It operates through three branches in Boise, as well as branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Mountain Home, Ketchum, and Star, Idaho. Idaho Independent Bank was founded in 1993 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

