Analyzing Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) and CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) and CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Seelos Therapeutics and CELYAD SA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 CELYAD SA/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00

Seelos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,031.38%. CELYAD SA/ADR has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 713.40%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than CELYAD SA/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CELYAD SA/ADR has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and CELYAD SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics N/A -468.78% -229.98% CELYAD SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and CELYAD SA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.24 million N/A N/A CELYAD SA/ADR $3.68 million 15.84 -$44.20 million ($3.97) -1.05

Seelos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CELYAD SA/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of CELYAD SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

