Analyzing MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) and IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCIF)

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) and IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

MediciNova has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MediciNova and IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00 IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediciNova currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.90%. Given MediciNova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediciNova is more favorable than IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediciNova and IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova N/A N/A -$12.94 million ($0.36) -10.92 IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl $3.48 million 0.56 -$8.10 million N/A N/A

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has higher revenue and earnings than MediciNova.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of MediciNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of MediciNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MediciNova and IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova N/A -17.40% -16.53% IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl -232.16% -2,640.60% -153.39%

Summary

MediciNova beats IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective ß2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Company Profile

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Oxycodone ER, an abuse deterrent oxycodone hydrochloride extended release tablets; Regabatin and Lyrica pregabalin extended-release capsules for the management of neuropathic pain; Effexor XR, an extended-release capsule for oral administration to treat depression; Protonix, a delayed-release capsule for oral administration to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease; and Glucophage XR, a drug that treats type 2 diabetes. It also provides Seroquel XR, an oral psychotropic agent for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; Lamictal XR, an anticonvulsant drug to terat epilepsy; Keppra XR, an antiepileptic drug for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Pristiq, a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor to treat major depressive disorder; Oleptro, a trazodone hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. In addition, the company provides Focalin XR, an extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder. It has has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

