Analysts Set Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) PT at $16.50

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $373,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.