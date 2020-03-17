Analysts Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Target Price at $6.06

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chintu Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,370.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,578.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 265,690 shares of company stock worth $946,435 over the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328,767 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 787,166 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,784,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,720.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 609,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 599,456 shares during the period. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMRX opened at $2.46 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $906.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.