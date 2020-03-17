Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Cut to Hold at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AMPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 47.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth about $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth about $129,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

