Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $2.15 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.79% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

