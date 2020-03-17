American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.73.

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

