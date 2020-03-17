American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.49. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

