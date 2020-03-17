Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 13th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Amdocs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 139.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 163,452 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. Amdocs has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $77.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

