Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

