Amalgamated Bank Purchases 764 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.42.

MTN stock opened at $153.72 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.03 and a 200 day moving average of $234.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

