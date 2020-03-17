Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,201 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,825 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.76.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

