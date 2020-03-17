Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMAL. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $10.39 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $335.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 310,700 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 274,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.