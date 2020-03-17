Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCG opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $228.56 and a one year high of $350.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCG. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

