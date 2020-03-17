Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

