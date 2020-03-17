Amalgamated Bank Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,081,000 after buying an additional 122,390 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

LNT opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

