Amalgamated Bank Has $3.07 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.55.

NYSE ATO opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

