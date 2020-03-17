Amalgamated Bank Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

