Amalgamated Bank Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Hess by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Hess by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Hess by 467.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of HES opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,018.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

