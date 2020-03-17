Amalgamated Bank Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $3,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $14,982,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 762.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 371,909 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 48.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.13. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $63.03 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,314 shares of company stock valued at $9,112,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.