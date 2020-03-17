Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GL. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

