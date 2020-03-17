Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,613 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.