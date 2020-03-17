Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

