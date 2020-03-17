Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Waters by 1,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Waters by 345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Waters by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters stock opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.15. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $163.01 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.