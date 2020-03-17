Amalgamated Bank Buys 7,766 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.25 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

