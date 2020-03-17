Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,862 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,545,000 after purchasing an additional 379,117 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,948,000 after acquiring an additional 705,864 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,585,000 after acquiring an additional 101,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

